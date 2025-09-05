35 names linked to flood control mess under immigration lookout

MANILA – Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado on Thursday said 35 names of individuals were added to their monitoring list for alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, the BI chief said they received a copy of an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) on Wednesday afternoon, directing immigration officers to strictly monitor the names included on the list.

The order, signed by Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, refers to the attached letters from Senator Rodante Marcoleta, chair of the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations, and lawyer Rodolfo Noel Quimbo, Director General of the Blue Ribbon Oversight Office Management (BROOM), requesting the ILBO issuance.

The watch list is in connection with the ongoing Senate inquiry in aid of legislation on the “Philippines Under Water” concerning the reported malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance on flood control projects starting in 2022.

In the ILBO are Alex and Raymond Abelido, Cezarah Discaya, Ma. Roma Discaya Rimando, Allan Quirante, and 30 others.

Under the order, BI is ordered to monitor the subjects “in view of the gravity of the allegations and the ongoing investigation, given that there is a strong possibility that the individuals named may attempt to evade legal processes by leaving the country”.

Viado clarified that the ILBO is for monitoring purposes only and is not a sufficient prohibition for a subject’s departure from the Philippines.

The order requires immigration officers to verify from relevant government agencies if there are freshly issued orders relating to the subjects should they attempt to depart the country.

Officers are also instructed to collect necessary information about the subjects’ travel to aid in the investigation being conducted against them. (PNA)