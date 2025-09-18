4 Basco flights canceled due to inclement weather

MANILA – Four flights to and from Basco, Batanes were canceled due to the inclement weather, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said on Thursday.

The canceled flights were PAL Express PR2932 Manila – Basco; PR2933 Basco – Manila; PR2688 Clark – Basco; and PR2689 Basco - Clark.

Earlier, the weather bureau said Batanes would experience strong winds and Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was hoisted in the province.

However, the wind signal was lifted as Tropical Depression Mirasol left the Philippine Area of Responsibility, based on the 11 a.m. update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. (PNA)