40-bed Lubao hospital annex nears completion

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda recently inspected under-construction Escolastica Romero District Hospital (ERDH) Annex in Lubao.

The project is part of the provincial government's efforts to expand healthcare services.

The new ERDH Annex is a modern two-storey healthcare facility with a roof deck that is expected to provide medical services to residents of Lubao and nearby towns.

Once completed, the facility will have a 40-bed capacity, three private rooms, three semi-private rooms, seven ward rooms, an isolation room, two doctors’ clinics, two operating rooms, treatment and recovery rooms, three nurse stations, a conference room, accessible ramps, and comfort rooms.

Provincial officials said the extension is targeted to become operational by the third quarter of 2026.

Despite continuous rainfall, Pineda visited the project site while leading a medical mission in the municipality.