40 villages in Pampanga still flooded: PDRRMO

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported over the weekend that some 40 barangays in four towns in Pampanga remain flooded as of Sunday morning due to high tide and recent rains.

The local government units of Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, and San Simon have reported flooding in their respective areas.

Some low-lying areas in said towns are submerged with one to five feet of floodwater.

Some 19 barangays in Macabebe and 12 villages in Masantol town are flooded.

Minalin town reported that seven of its barangays still experience minor flooding due to high tide.

The town of San Simon also reported flooding in barangays Sta. Monica and Dela Paz.

Despite the flooding, the overall weather condition across Pampanga remains fair, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).