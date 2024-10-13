408 Pampanga villages drug-cleared --- PPPO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 89% of the total 505 barangays in the province were declared drug-cleared, according to the Police Provincial Office (PPPO).

During a recent intelligence workshop, PPPO Director Colonel Jay Dimaandal disclosed that 408 out of the 505 villages were cleared from illegal drugs.

“Our mission isn’t complete. There remain 51 barangays, or 10.1%, that are still affected. We will not stop until every corner of Pampanga is drug-free,” Dimaandal said.

He added that the workshop, spearheaded by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, is aimed to enhance collaboration and precision in the province’s anti-drug efforts.

“It is focused on validating, consolidating, and synchronizing data to produce an updated and unified list of drug personalities and individuals who have completed the Community-Based Rehabilitation Program (CBRP),” Dimaandal said