44 Chinese vessels spotted in WPS from June 23-29

MANILA – A total of 44 Chinese seacraft and coast guard vessels were spotted in four key West Philippine Sea (WPS) features from June 23 to 29, significantly higher than the 17 detected during the last monitoring period, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday.

In a message to reporters, AFP spokesperson for the WPS Navy reservist Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said these Chinese ships were detected at Ayungin Shoal, Bajo de Masinloc, Escoda Shoal and Pag-asa Islands.

The Chinese vessels seen include:

*Ayungin Shoal – eight vessels from the China Coast Guard (CCG) and one naval craft from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN);

*Bajo de Masinloc – 18 CCG vessels, and nine PLAN warships;

*Escoda Shoal – two CCG ships and two PLAN;

*Pag-asa Islands – one CCG and three PLAN.

The total is significantly higher than the 17 detected in the June 16 to 22 monitoring period.

The lower number of Chinese vessels during this timeline was earlier attributed by the AFP to inclement weather conditions. (PNA)