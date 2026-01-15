45 electric coops receive P2.8-B loans in 2025 – NEA

MANILA – Around PHP2.8-billion worth of state-funded loans were facilitated by the National Electrification Administration (NEA) in 2025, benefiting 45 electric operatives.

Citing data released by its Accounts Management and Guarantee Department, NEA said bulk of the loans, or PHP1.7 billion, was used for capital expenditure of 34 electric cooperatives (ECs).

Majority of the EC-beneficiares are based in Luzon at 15; followed by Mindanao with 11 and the Visayas with eight.

About PHP956 million worth of loans were extended to the working capital of 11 ECs located in Albay, Cagayan de Sulu, Camarines Sur, Cotabato, Negros Oriental, Northern Negros, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Sultan Kudarat and Tarlac.

Climate change-related loans facilitated by NEA last year reached PHP142.4 million, allocated for the rehabilitation of energy infrastructure damaged by Super Typhoon Odette in 2021, specifically for the Janopol Mini-Hydro Power Plant in Bohol under the service area of the Bohol 1 Electric Cooperative (BOHECO 1), and the restoration of the Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative (SURNECO) distribution lines in Surigao del Norte.

The government has strengthened power-related program to ensure that all households will have electricity. (Joann Villaneuva/PNA)