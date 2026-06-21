₱4.5-M expired meat seized in Bacolor town

Some 40 tons of expired frozen meat products worth ₱4.5 million were seized by authorities following a recent raid at a processing facility in Barangay Calibutbut in Bacolor town.

The operation, conducted from June 18 to 19, was led by the Police Regional Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3) in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regional Field Office 3, National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) Region 3, Bacolor Municipal Government offices, and the Bacolor Municipal Police Station.

Police said the operation stemmed from information that the establishment was allegedly operating without License to Operate from the FDA.

Two individuals, including the facility’s registered owner and production manager, were arrested for violations of the Food Safety Act of 2013 and the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines, as amended.

Authorities confiscated assorted frozen beef, pork, and chicken products.

Initial findings showed that some of the meat products had already expired and were allegedly being recycled for distribution.

The facility was temporarily closed pending investigation and appropriate action by concerned regulatory agencies.

The suspects and recovered pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of RSOG-RID3 for documentation and proper disposition.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of Police Regional Office III, assured the public that they will continue working with other agencies to enforce food safety laws and seize products that may pose health risks to consumers.