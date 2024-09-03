4th Kambal Festival set

ANGELES CITY — The city government here said that this year's Kambal Festival, set on October 12, 2024, will be the biggest and grandest.

The local government disclosed that all of the city's 33 barangays will be participating in the event.

With the theme "Colors of Festival", Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., said the city government doubled the cash prizes for the winning participants.

Lazatin announced in October 2023 that he will increase the cash prizes for the annual festival.

"We will fulfill our promise to increase our Kambal Festival's cash prizes, enticing all 33 barangays to participate in this year's grandest and biggest festival," Lazatin said.

"We at the city government are very happy that twins from all barangays will join, which is a first," the mayor added.

The annual Kambal Festival, a priority project of Mayor Lazatin, is part of the month-long Fiestang Kuliat celebration.

Twin-participants will vie for the Best Float, Identical Twins for Categories A and B, Most Festive Float, Street Dancing Competitions for Elementary and High School with 23 school-participants.

For this year's Kambal Festival, the Champion Best Float will receive P300,000; 1st Runner Up-P100,000; and 2nd Runner Up-P50,000.

The grand winners in the Identical Twins Category A and B, will receive P100,000 each; 1st Runner Up-P50,000 each; and 2nd Runner Up-P30,000 each.

The Most Festive Float Special Award will receive P50,000.

In the Street Dancing Competition, both categories in Elementary and High School, the Grand Winners will receive P200,000 each; 1st Runner Up-100,000 each; and 2nd Runner-Up-P50,000 each.

A consolation prize of P20,000 and P15,000 for the “Early Birds” will also be provided.

The Kambal Festival committee is led by Lazatin's Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel.