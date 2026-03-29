50 enforcers train for bay protection

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through its Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Masinloc, has trained more than 50 law enforcement personnel to strengthen environmental protection in the over 7,000-hectare Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape (MOBPLS) in Zambales.

The participants included representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police Maritime Group, Philippine Ports Authority, local government units, Bantay Dagat groups from Masinloc and Palauig, and the Protected Area Management Board.

CENRO Masinloc chief Donaver Guevarra underscored the importance of strengthening enforcement capabilities and inter-agency coordination to address environmental threats in the protected area.

“Enhancing our law enforcement efforts is crucial to protecting natural resources within MOBPLS. This training equips our partners with the legal knowledge and operational skills needed to respond effectively to violations,” Guevarra said.

The training focused on enhancing enforcement capabilities by providing participants with legal knowledge and operational skills to address environmental violations.

A key component of the training was the Environment and Natural Resources Law Enforcement Manual of Operation (ELEMO), issued under DENR Administrative Order No. 2026-04, which standardizes procedures for surveillance, investigation, arrest, evidence handling, and case documentation.

By harmonizing enforcement procedures across agencies, the initiative aims to ensure more consistent and coordinated responses to threats such as illegal fishing and other violations within the protected area. It also reinforces proper protocols for apprehension, seizure, and case filing under the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act of 2018.

MOBPLS, established under Republic Act No. 11038, is a key marine protected area in the West Philippine Sea that supports biodiversity conservation and sustainable resource management.