₱50M school buildings in Arayat inaugurated

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has inaugurated ₱50.2 million worth of classrooms in various public schools in the town of Arayat.

Capitol officials said the projects include school buildings aimed at addressing classroom shortages and improving learning facilities in the municipality.

The completed projects consist of an ₱8.31-million school building at Arayat National High School in Barangay Arenas; ₱11.41 million worth of classrooms at Justino Sevilla High School in Mangga Cacutud; an ₱11.29-million school building at Suclayin Elementary School; an ₱8.06-million facility at San Juan Baño Elementary School; and an ₱11.11-million building at San Juan Baño High School.

The Capitol said the newly inaugurated facilities are expected to provide safer and more conducive learning environments for students and teachers.

The inauguration and ribbon-cutting were recently led by Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.