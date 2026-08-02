5K PWDs receive cash, rice during disability rights week

More than 5,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Pampanga received cash and rice.

The program is part of the observance of the 48th National Disability Rights Week, the provincial government said.

The Capitol reported that 2,067 PWDs received P3,000 each under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

The event was held on July 31 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Each beneficiary also received a sack of rice under the Rice Assistance Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Another 3,099 PWDs from Pampanga's 2nd District received the same assistance in separate events at the Lubao Gym and Sta. Rita Gym, bringing the number of beneficiaries to 5,166.

The provincial government also distributed 40 prosthetic limbs and food packs under its Prostheses Program in partnership with Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) and the Mediwalk Foundation.

The 40 recipients belong to the first batch of 100 patients under the program, which provides free prosthetic devices.

According to the Capitol, JBLMGH also provides physical therapy and rehabilitation services to help recipients adjust to the devices.

Some 20;wheelchairs, donated through Nanay Party-list and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, were also turned over during the activity.

Governor Lilia Pineda, with the help of officials from the Department of Health, DSWD, JBLMGH, Nanay Party-list, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and other government agencies, led the program.

The celebration carried the theme, "Rights First, Legislation Forward – Strategic Action for Equal Participation and Inclusive Development."