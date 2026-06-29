6 injured in ceiling collapse at Candaba Trade Center

Mayor Rene E. Maglanque ordered the closure of the Anastacio Gallardo Trade Center on Monday following the collapse of some portions of its ceiling, injuring six individuals.

The incident occurred at about 8:56 a.m. when sections of the facility’s plastic ceiling fell onto an occupied area of the building.

Maglanque said he directed municipal engineering and emergency response teams to conduct a comprehensive structural assessment and ensure that the injured individuals received immediate medical attention.

Initial inspection showed that the incident was caused by the deterioration of the plastic ceiling material.

Maglanque said the municipal engineers are conducting a more detailed structural investigation.

Acting Municipal Administrator Michael V. Sagum said the six victims, who suffered minor injuries, were brought to the Candaba Municipal Infirmary for treatment.

Maglanque said the trade center will remain closed until engineers complete a full structural evaluation and certify the building safe for public use.