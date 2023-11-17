638 Dialysis patients get assistance from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--Some 638 dialysis patients went to the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on Wednesday to avail of the medical and financial assistance offered by the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The patients underwent medical check-ups conducted by accredited medical practitioners through the help of “Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Care Program."

The Capitol said the event "aimed to offer vital medical support, including free check-ups and necessary medications like epoetin, insulin, and other maintenance drugs."

Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda emphasized the importance of health.

“Deng aliwa yu pung pamilya a epa magdialysis, makisabi ku pu kekayu na ingatan yula kasi ing dialysis pu, nung eka makidney transplant, habang bye pu magdialysis naka. Masakit, masakit ya, sakit yang makwalta pu yan pero enaman pu malyari kekatamu yan nung mingat tamu,” Pineda said.

Patients received financial assistance, food packs, and half cavan of rice.

Also present during the event were Board Members Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, Fritzie David-Dizon, Cherry Manalo, Gabby Mutuc, Provincial Health Officer Zenon Ponce, and Dr. Ming Ignacio.