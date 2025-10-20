7 dead, 2 missing due to Ramil – NDRRMC

MANILA – Seven people were reported killed while two others were missing due to Tropical Storm Ramil, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC also said one person was injured due to the cyclone.

Five of the reported fatalities were from Calabarzon (Southern Tagalog) while two were from Region 6 (Western Visayas). Meanwhile, the two missing were from Western Visayas while the injured was from Calabarzon.

The NDRRMC report said all the figures are subject for validation.

Ramil, which lashed portions of Luzon and the Visayas over the weekend, also affected 37,852 families or 133,196 persons in Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 6, and 8 (Eastern Visayas).

As of Monday noon, 2,260 families are being aided in 166 evacuation centers while another 1,720 are being assisted in other places, the NDRRRMC said.

Damaged houses were placed at 68, all in Region 6, with 57 classified as "partially damaged" and 11 as "totally damaged."

Acting Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., meanwhile, directed police units to help in road clearing operations in the regions affected by Ramil.

"I have already directed all our commanders on the ground to ensure that a sufficient number of our personnel be deployed to assist in road clearing operations," he said in a statement.

"Road networks are essential in the distribution of assistance to the affected residents, we have to keep them cleared from any obstruction at all times," he added.

Ramil exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning. (With a report from Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)