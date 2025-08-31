₱75-M ‘shabu’ seized in Clark

Authorities intercepted a shipment of shabu worth ₱75-million during an operation in Clark over the weekend.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark, Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (CRK-IADITG), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the National Bureau of Investigation Pampanga District Office, Philippine National Police Aviation Security Unit 3, Mabalacat City police and other units, conducted the operation.

The seized parcel was declared as an “industrial water chiller” with tracking number 883725003206, shipped from Mexico and consigned to an address in Cainta, Rizal.

Operatives of the law enforcement agencies found 11.04 kilos of shabu inside the cargo.

Two men -- a 52 years old from Cebu and 54 from Tarlac, were arrested during the operation.

The suspects will be charged for violating Sections 4, 11, and 20, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Non-drug evidence such as identification cards, a mobile phone, vehicle, and shipping documents were also recovered from the duo.

PDEA said the confiscated substance will undergo laboratory testing while the suspects remain in custody.

The suspects face life imprisonment and fines of ₱500,000 to ₱10 million.

PDEA Director General Isagani R. Nerez lauded the efforts of law enforcement and border agencies.

“This interdiction success underscores our united front against international drug trafficking. We will remain vigilant in safeguarding our ports and borders to protect Filipino communities from the threat of illegal drugs,” he said.