75K families affected by “Paolo”: RDRRMC

Some 75,636 families or 246,306 individuals have been affected by flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone “Paolo” last week, according to the Central Luzon Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

As of Sunday morning, October 6, the RDRRMC said 305 barangays across Central Luzon remain flooded.

Pampanga was the hardest-hit province as 52,865 families or 169,470 individuals were affected. The towns of Apalit, Masantol, Minalin, and San Simon are still flooded.

In Aurora, around 17,357 families or 57,980 individuals in several coastal and upland towns were affected by flood.

Some 131 families or 459 individuals in Bataan living in low-lying areas were impacted.

In Bulacan, 95 families or 310 individuals, mostly from flood-prone barangays in Calumpit, were displaced.

In Nueva Ecija, 3,989 families or 14,631 individuals were affected by heavy rains, the RDRRMC said.

Tarlac also recorded 473 families, accounting for 1,365 individuals, were affected by flooding.

More than 726 families or 2,091 individuals in several towns in Zambales, including Botolan, Cabangan, Iba, and San Felipe, were also affected.

Around 1,468 families or 4,803 individuals are currently staying in 72 evacuation centers across the region, the RDRRMC said.

Another 2,856 families or 7,933 individuals, who were also affected by the typhoon, are now staying with their relatives.