₱7M illegal drugs seized in Clark

Authorities recently intercepted ₱7-million worth of ecstasy concealed in foreign parcels in Clark Freeport.

The illegal drugs were discovered during an operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (CRK-IADITG) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) at a cargo handling area in Clark.

Authorities said two inbound parcels originating from Innsbruck, Austria and bound for Davao City were subjected to inspection, which led to the discovery of approximately 4,124 tablets of ecstasy.

The confiscated items were placed under the custody of the BOC Clark.

The illegal drugs are set for turnover to PDEA for proper disposition in accordance with Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr, Philippine National Police Acting Chief, said "the operation underscored the importance of coordinated law enforcement efforts in safeguarding the country’s entry points and disrupting international drug trafficking activities."