80 employees complete pollution control training

Some 80 Pollution Control Officer (PCO) trainees from different parts of Central Luzon underwent a 40-hour training program designed to strengthen knowledge about preventing and minimizing environmental pollution.

The participants represented various government agencies and private establishments in the region.

The training, which combined classroom discussions and onsite learning, was facilitated by Alab Solutions, an institution accredited by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

Patricia Santos, finance manager of Alab Solutions, said the program is mandated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to ensure that PCOs are educated about environmental laws.

“These trainings are required by the DENR to ensure that Pollution Control Officers are competent and well-versed in enforcing environmental regulations and maintaining compliance within their respective organizations,” Santos said.

The onsite session of the program was held at the treatment facility of Soliman EC in Barangay Eden, Mexico, Pampanga.

Santos said that Alab Solutions has been partnering with Soliman EC for several years.

She cited the company’s technical expertise and comprehensive facilities as valuable assets in providing hands-on learning for trainees.

Christian Bacani, PCO of Soliman EC, said participants were given guided tours of the plant for a clearer understanding of its operations.

“As part of the training, we demonstrate proper waste handling and disposal procedures, including the management of hazardous wastes such as busted lamps and restaurant waste. We also walk them through the machinery and treatment processes we use in the facility,” he said.

Bacani added that as one of the largest treatment plants in Pampanga, Soliman EC is committed to share its knowledge and best practices.

He said these support efforts to reduce pollution.