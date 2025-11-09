85 families evacuate ahead of ‘Uwan’

At least 85 families in Pampanga have been evacuated on Sunday morning, November 9, ahead of the expected impact of Super Typhoon Uwan.

The Provincial Information Office of Pampanga reported that the evacuees, comprising 257 individuals, came from the coastal and low-lying areas.

The affected families are now staying in evacuation centers in their respective towns and cities.

Local government units carried out the preemptive evacuation to ensure the safety of residents as the typhoon batters several areas in Luzon Island.

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda assured that the provincial government has prepared heavy equipment, rescue vehicles and food packs as of Sunday.