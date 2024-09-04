944 families affected by ‘Enteng’ in Aurora province

BALER, Aurora – A total of 944 families or 3,179 individuals were affected by Tropical Storm Enteng in this province, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) reported on Tuesday.

Engr. Elson Amado Egargue, PDRRMO chief, said based on the initial report, most of those affected were in this town with 772 families or 2,599 individuals, followed by Casiguran town with 124 families or 424 individuals; Dilasag, 22 families or 73 individuals; San Luis, 18 families or 60 individuals; Dingalan, 7 families or 21 individuals; and Dipaculao, 1 family or 2 individuals.

Egargue noted that temporarily housed in evacuation centers were 68 families or 241 individuals in Casiguran; San Luis, 18 families or 60 individuals; Dilasag, 17 families or 56 individuals; Dingalan, 7 families or 21 individuals; Baler, 1 family or 5 individuals; and Dipaculao, 1 family and 2 individuals as of reporting time.

“Affected families in the said towns were provided with food packs,” Egargue said.

He also said that uprooted trees blocking the road along Ditumabo Mother Falls Road was reported in the town of San Luis. The local government unit immediately conducted clearing operations to make the road passable to all vehicles.

The PDRRMO chief also said there was no reported damage so far in infrastructure and agriculture in this province. (PNA)