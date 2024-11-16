Abalos : Economic reforms to boost investment, quality of life

Senatorial candidate Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. said he aims to advance economic reforms that will drive investment, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Filipino families.

“Importante ang investment. Kung marami ang investment, maraming negosyo at maraming trabaho ang malilikha, Abalos said.

Abalos, former DILG Secretary, said he supports business-backed proposals to amend the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Charter, transferring ports to a dedicated public entity for better safety and efficiency.

He also endorses the International Maritime Trade Competitiveness Act to reduce financial burdens on businesses by regulating local charges from international shipping lines.

For the aviation sector, Abalos supports the creation of the Philippine Airports Authority to enhance airport management.

In addition to investment, Abalos said he is focused on improving the quality of life for Filipinos by ensuring access to basic needs like jobs, electricity, food, and income.

“Importante ang quality of life. Lahat may karapatan sa tamang pagkain, sa magandang trabaho, kuryente, at lahat ng mga bagay na ito na kailangan para magkaroon ng kalidad na buhay,” he said.

He added that he advocates for policies that support agriculture, including crop insurance, expanded loans, and tax discounts for farmers. Abalos also proposes allowances for farmers’ children attending state universities, aiming to keep young people engaged in agriculture.