AC council honors Lazatin for top performance award

The Angeles City Government Council has recognized Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II after he was ranked second top-performing mayor in Central Luzon, based on the latest RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD Foundation) survey.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod, through Resolution No. 12476, Series of 2026 introduced by Vice Mayor Amos B. Rivera, commended Lazatin for earning an 84.3 percent performance rating in the survey.

The resolution cited the public's trust and confidence in the mayor's leadership, as well as his commitment to delivering efficient and responsive public service.

Lazatin said the recognition belongs not only to him but to the entire Angeles City government, its employees, and the residents who continue to support programs and initiatives.

He added that the recognition serves as an inspiration to improve the delivery of efficient and people-centered public service.

The mayor also reaffirmed his commitment to sustain projects aimed at improving the quality of life of Angeleños.