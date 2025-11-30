AC, CSF among child rights champs in CL

The highly urbanized city of Angeles and component city of San Fernando in Pampanga were among the child rights champions recognized in Central Luzon during the Gawad Makabata Awards 2025 organized by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

Angeles City won the prize for Highly Urbanized Cities in the Regional Presidential Awards for Child-Friendly Municipalities and Cities.

The City of San Fernando, on the other hand, was among the 13 local councils recognized under the Local Councils for the Protection of Children for the Protection of Children for sustained efforts in implementing child protection programs.

Mayor Vilma Caluag was also recognized as one of the local chief executives awarded for their exemplary leadership in promoting child-friendly governance.

The awardees were evaluated for compliance with child-friendly governance standards, the impact of child protection programs, and their ability to foster multi-sectoral collaboration.

Assessments encompassed documentation review, field validation, and final deliberation to ascertain that recognized individuals and institutions had made sustained and meaningful contributions to child welfare in Central Luzon.

The annual Gawad Makabata Awards gathered local councils for the protection of children, private establishments, youth organizations, and advocates, all working toward a shared mission of creating safe and empowering spaces for children.