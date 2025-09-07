AC gov't launches program to help homeless persons

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin recently led the launching of a "reach out program" to extend aid and guidance to homeless and displaced individuals in the city.

The program was implemented with the collaboration of the City Tourism Office, the City Social Welfare and Development Office, City Tourist Information and Visitor Engagement, Angeles City Police Office, Barangay Officials, and Department of Social Welfare and Development Region III.

During the operation in Barangays Pampang and Sto. Rosario, the local government said a total of 42 individuals were served—21 adults (nine females, 12 males) and 21 minors (four females, 17 males).

Among the adults, six received "first warnings" while 15 were referred to DSWD Pang-Abot.

For the minors, 12 were endorsed to Kanlungan Ng Kabataan Reformation Center, while nine were referred to DSWD Pang-Abot and reintegrated into their community in nearby Porac town.

Through this effort, the city government said it seeks to provide the victims relief and opportunities for education and reintegration into the community.