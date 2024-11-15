AC gov’t releases ₱41.6-M for workers' year-end bonus

ANGELES CITY — A total of ₱41,605,136 million were released by the city government on Thursday November 14, 2024 for the year-end bonus and cash gift of 1,260 employees.

Of the amount, some ?35,463,886 million was allotted for the year-end bonus, equivalent to the 1-month basic salary of employees.

Each employee was given P5,000 cash gift with a total amount of ?6,141,250, the local government said.

Comprising the 1,260 employees are 915 permanent, 329 casual, and 16 contractual.

“The city recognizes the relentless effort and hard work of the employees in the service for all Angeleños,” Lazatin said.

Apart from these bonuses, there is also an additional P21,000 bonus for the 1,260 employees set to be released this December.

On the other hand, 3,484 Contract of Service (COS) employees who are qualified for the P3,000 year-end gratuity will receive their incentive on December 5, 2024.

Flordeliza Santos, president of the Association of Government Employees for a New Dynamic Angeles City (AGENDA), said the administration of Lazatin continues to look out for the welfare of the employees.

“On behalf of the employees of the Angeles City Hall, we would like to thank Mayor Pogi Lazatin for always ensuring the timely release of the Year-End Bonus. Isa po talaga ito sa mga inaabangan ng mga empleyado sapagkat malaking tulong po ito lalo na sa nalalapit na Pasko at Bagong Taon,” Santos said.

“Ramdam po namin ang malasakit at pagmamahal ni Mayor Pogi hindi lamang po sa siyudad kung di pati na rin sa mga empleyado. He always makes it a point that we, the employees, are well taken cared for and with that, we are even more motivated to work hard towards his vision of a better Angeles City,” Santos added.