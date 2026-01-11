AC gov't renews call for waste management

The Angeles City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) and Environmental Management System (EMS) have urged barangay officials and residents to help protect the Abacan River from solid waste and other causes of pollution.

The appeal followed a recent river cleanup conducted by the EMS, which removed accumulated garbage from several sections of the river on January 9, 2025.

The CENRO and EMS are members of Task Force Abacan, a task force formed last year under the directive of Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, to lead efforts to protect and rehabilitate the river.

EMS Chief Francis Pangilinan said the success of the program depends on community participation.

He stressed the role of households and barangay leaders in monitoring and maintaining the river.

CENRO Head Jennifer Castro said keeping the Abacan River clean requires cooperation among residents, barangays, and local businesses.