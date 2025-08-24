AC mayor cites business sector's role on economy

Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin has underscored the "important" role of the business sector on local economy.

Lazatin relayed this message during the general membership meeting of the Metro Angeles Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Incorporated (MACCII) held at Best Western Balibago recently.

The mayor at the same time stressed the streamlined development and public-private growth in Angeles City.

Lazatin served as Guest of Honor and Speaker during the event.

The mayor said the private and business sector are the primary engines of local economy.

Lazatin also highlighted the government's efforts and policy directions to sustain growth.

The programs he mentioned include the executive order establishing Task Force Abacan to streamline development and ensure responsible progress.

He also cited the operations to remove spaghetti wires, which promote safety and aesthetics.

The mayor also disclosed the regular road clearing and maintenance conducted by the Angeles City Traffic Development Office (ACTDO) to improve mobility and traffic flow.

Lazatin said he also ordered the presence of policemen in strategic areas within the city.

The mayor congratulated the newly elected officers and new members of MACCII.

Lazatin wished them success as they work to advance local prosperity and inclusive growth.