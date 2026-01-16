Ada maintains strength; Signal No. 1 still up in parts of PH

MANILA – Tropical Storm Ada (international name Nokaen) maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kph, the weather bureau said in its 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday.

It was last located 325 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar moving northward at 15 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported.

Wind signal no. 1 is still hoisted in the following areas:

Luzon

Eastern portion of Camarines Norte (Mercedes, Basud, San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Daet, Talisay, and Vinzons); Camarines Sur; Catanduanes; Albay; Sorsogon; and the eastern portion of mainland Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, City of Masbate, Baleno, and Aroroy), including Ticao and Burias Islands.

Visayas

Northern Samar; Samar; Eastern Samar; Biliran; the northern and central portions of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Dagami, Pastrana, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Julita, Dulag, Tolosa, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Kananga, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Burauen, Ormoc City, Matag-Ob, Villaba, Albuera, Palompon, Merida, Isabel, and the City of Baybay); and the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Sogod, Libagon, Saint Bernard, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, San Ricardo, San Francisco, and Pintuyan).

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands and Siargao - Bucas Grande Islands.

PAGASA said Ada will bring heavy rainfall across Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Dinagat Islands.

Meanwhile, rough seas may prevail over the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes and Northern Samar; the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, and Eastern Samar; the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur; the seaboard of Camarines Norte; northern and eastern seaboards of Siargao-Bucas Grande and Polillo Islands; the eastern seaboards of Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Sur; the seaboard of Aurora and northern mainland Quezon; the seaboard of Isabela; and the eastern seaboards of mainland Cagayan and Babuyan Islands.

Mariners of small seacraft, including all types of motor bancas, are advised not to venture to sea.

PAGASA added that there is a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge with peak heights reaching up to 2 meters within the next 48 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal communities of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Dinagat Islands. (PNA)