Additional Black Hawks highlight PAF upgrade in 2025

MANILA – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) spent 2025 quietly building up its capabilities to protect the country's vast aerial domains, as well as its capacity to conduct disaster relief missions.

During the year, PAF accepted 10 additional S-70 Black Hawk combat utility helicopters – five that were commissioned on Aug. 13 and another five on Nov. 14.

The 10 choppers — delivered on July 15 and Oct. 20 — were the third the fourth batches under the 32-unit S-70i Black Hawk acquisition procured through the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program, PAF spokesperson Col. Ma Christina Basco said in a recent interview.

The two previous batches were delivered on June 10 and Dec. 9 last year. The PHP32-billion contract for the acquisition was signed in Feb. 22, 2022 by then Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

"Through the PAF Flight Plan 2040 and alignment with the AFP Modernization Program, the Air Force is following a clear and disciplined path toward long-term capability development," Basco said.

"This ensures that modernization efforts support operational needs and contribute to a credible, agile, and mission-ready AFP."

PAF Flight Plan 2040 is the service's long-term strategic roadmap for becoming a modern, credible and agile air force by 2040.

"With this latest addition, the PAF continues to strengthen its air mobility capability and fulfill its mandate to protect the nation and serve the Filipino people — in times of both humanitarian crisis and conflict," Basco said.

PAF currently has a fleet of around 35 Black Hawk helicopters, which are known for their versatility, speed and reliability, and are usually used for humanitarian assistance and disaster response, troop and cargo transport, and tactical support operations.

Some of the choppers were used in the delivery of assistance to communities hit by powerful cyclones Uwan, Nando and Tino, among others, this year.

Looking ahead

For 2026, Basco said the PAF remains committed to strengthening its capabilities.

Specifically, Basco said PAF is looking forward to improving its fighter and surveillance assets through the expansion of its FA-50PH fleet and its supporting sensors and systems.

"This has restored a reliable fast-jet capability for air defense, maritime patrol, and close air support, helping the AFP better protect our territory," she said.

On June 3, PAF signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for 12 more Mach 1.5 capable FA-50PH light fighter jets, a development that highlights the Philippines' resolve to defend its airspace.

Worth around USD700 million or around PHP40 billion at the time of the signing), the contract includes comprehensive logistics support.

The new FA-50PH units — more advanced than the 11 currently with PAF — will feature significant upgrades such as air-to-air refueling capability, advanced radar systems, and enhanced weapon integration. Deliveries are expected from 2026 to 2030.

Meanwhile, in line with the shift toward territorial defense under the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, Basco said PAF is expecting the arrival of more A-29B Super Tucano close air support aircraft.

"These units will further strengthen our precision strike and maritime interdiction capabilities," she said.

Also expected in 2026 and beyond are additional C-130J, N-C212i and Bell 412 aircraft, as well as the last batch of the Black Hawk choppers.

With these, Basco said PAF would certainly increase its capacity for troop movement, logistics and humanitarian operations. (PNA)