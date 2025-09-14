AFP on red alert, vows loyalty to Constitution amid protests

MANILA – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has been placed on red alert as part of standard security protocols ahead of nationwide demonstrations calling out alleged corruption in government infrastructure projects, particularly flood control.

In a radio interview Sunday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said all units are on standby to support the Philippine National Police (PNP), which has the primary mandate to ensure peace and order during mass actions.

“Ang Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas po nirerespeto po natin ito pong karapatan ng ating citizens to peaceably assemble and express po yung views (The AFP respects the right of citizens to peaceably assemble and express their views),” Padilla told dzBB.

“Lahat po ng (All of the) units ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas (of the Armed Forces) have been placed na po on red alert status… This is simply to ensure po yung readiness and support po natin sa Philippine National Police.”

The administration mounted a sweeping investigation on alleged anomalies in flood control projects following President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive during his State of the Nation Address in July.

Padilla said a red alert requires more personnel to be on standby in camps and suspends leave privileges, underscoring it is a “standard security protocol” and that there is no cause for alarm.

Padilla also cautioned against attempts to infiltrate or hijack legitimate anti-corruption protests.

“Hindi po natin papayagan ang sinuman pong indibidwal o grupo na gamitin po ang sitwasyong ito para maghahasik po ng karahasan, pagkakawatak-watak po sa ating lipunan o kaguluhan (We will not allow any individual or group to use this situation to sow violence, division, or disorder),” she said.

On reported calls urging the military to withdraw support from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Padilla was categorical, stressing the AFP’s “unwavering loyalty” to the Filipino people and to the Constitution.

“We reject these calls… The solution must be found in our democratic institutions and rule of law, not through extra-constitutional means,” she said. (With Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)