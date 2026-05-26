Agila Subic to build P30-M classrooms in Zambales

Multi-use facility shipyard operator Agila Subic Compass, Inc. (Agila Subic) recently forged an agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office (SDO) Zambales to support local education and build facilities in Cawag, Subic, Zambales.

The agreement, made under the “Adopt-a-School” CSR initiative, pledges P30 million over the next two years to build and improve infrastructure in the nine public schools located in the Cawag area of Subic.

The nine schools in Cawag, Subic include Agusuhin Elementary School-Annex, Agusuhin Elementary School, Agusuhin High School, Cawag Elementary School, Cawag Elementary School (Resettlement), Cawag High School (Resettlement), Cabitaugan Integrated School, Nagyantok Elementary School, and Nagyantok High School.

The memorandum of agreement signing ceremony was recently held at Subic Central School.

Agila Subic said the event marks a significant milestone in its long-term vision to empower local communities through education.

The P30 million commitment will facilitate the construction of classrooms and a new school building, the repair of existing facilities, and other provisions such as essential school furniture and other equipment.

“It is truly an honor for us to formalize this partnership which we believe will create a meaningful and lasting impact to our teachers and, most importantly, our students. We will provide different forms of support based on the specific needs identified by each school. In this way, we can ensure that the assistance we provide will be relevant, responsive, and, most importantly, beneficial to the day-to-day needs of our students,” Mark Millan, general manager of Agila Subic, said.

Representing DepEd SDO Zambales, Schools Division Superintendent William Roderic Fallorin expressed his gratitude to the company for the support the local community is getting.

“This P30 million worth of investment in the future of Zambaleňo learners is a [significant] thing for us especially in Cawag group so thanks [to Agila Subic] for partnering with us. It’s not just about school buildings, we talk about other things that also matter [in local education]. Thank you for addressing our most pressing needs,” Fallorin said.

The partnership is governed by Republic Act (R.A.) No. 8525 or the “Adopt-a-School” Act of 1998, which encourages the private sector to provide support for the development and modernization of public schools.

The initiative is an addition to Agila Subic’s CSR programs that provide direct support to its host community.

Earlier this year, the company completed a five-kilometer Road Enhancement Project in Barangay Cawag, which included road reblocking and installation of solar streetlights.

The company said it also conducts an annual mangrove planting program in collaboration with the local fisherfolk community to advocate environmental sustainability.