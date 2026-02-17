'Amihan', easterlies to affect PH on Tuesday

MANILA – The northeast monsoon or "amihan" continues to affect extreme Northern Luzon, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains across the northernmost provinces on Tuesday.

"Amihan" is influencing weather conditions over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region, according to the 4 a.m. weather advisory issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Residents in these areas can expect occasional light rains, though no significant impacts are anticipated.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are affecting Metro Manila and the rest of the country. These conditions will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

While most of the country will experience generally fair weather for much of the day, the weather bureau warns that severe thunderstorms may trigger possible flash floods or landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas.

Residents are advised to remain alert for sudden heavy downpours, especially during the afternoon or evening.

In extreme Northern Luzon, winds will be moderate to strong, blowing from the east to northeast. Coastal waters are expected to be moderate to rough.

Winds will be light to moderate coming from the northeast across the country. (PNA)