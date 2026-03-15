‘Amihan’ to bring light rains, cool weather in many parts of PH

MANILA – The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to bring cool weather with light rains, particularly in Luzon and Visayas on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The weather bureau, in its 4 a.m. advisory, said Bicol Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar will have cloudy skies with light rains due to "amihan."

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the rest of Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Zamboanga Peninsula will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also caused by the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said temperatures of 10 °C to 22 °C will be experienced in Baguio City, while between 18°C and 30°C in Tagaytay, Metro Manila, Laoag, and Tuguegarao.

On Saturday, a strong surge of the "amihan" dropped the temperatures to 7.5°C in La Trinidad, Benguet, and to 9°C in Baguio City.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms will bring cloudy skies to at times cloudy rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao on Sunday.

PAGASA warned that the Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon will experience strong northeast winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the archipelago will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. (PNA)