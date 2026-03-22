AMLC secures freeze order on Maglanques' assets

The Court of Appeals has granted the petition of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to freeze the assets of Candaba Mayor Rene Maglanque and his daughter Macy Monique Maglanque over alleged involvement in the flood control project issues.

A report by Bilyonaryo News Channel stated that the freeze order included multiple bank accounts, an insurance policy, and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Six of his daughter’s bank accounts are also covered by the order.

The report said that Mayor Maglanque is the 98.65 percent owner of Globalcrete Builders Inc. which cornered some P3.4billion of flood control projects.

The period covers the years 2018 to 2025, according to AMLC, which also said that the company had cheque transactions with the embattled Discaya construction companies.