Angeles City gov't opens ₱41M reformation center

ANGELES CITY—Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., led the inauguration of the city government's P41-million Kanlungan ng Kabataan Reformation Center on September 3, 2024.

The center is expected to provide shelter and rehabilitation for homeless individuals, and support youth in need of care and guidance.

“The Kanlungan ng Kabataan Reformation Center aims to be a beacon of hope, embodying the city's compassionate approach to improving the lives of all its citizens,” Lazatin said.

The center is a multifaceted facility, encompassing the Bahay Pag-Asa, Sagip Batang Solvent Reformation Center, and temporary shelters for homeless families and mentally-challenged individuals.

The newly-built Kanlungan ng Kabataan also comprises a training center, a classroom for alternative learning systems, recreation areas, mess halls, dormitories with eight rooms, and a conference room.

Lazatin said the center will collaborate with the Department of Education to provide ALS and enlist the assistance of TESDA for training programs.

City Social Welfare and Development Officer Edna Duaso said licensed therapists are available on site to address the mental well-being of the children.

Duaso added that the city government has also hired and trained house parents and staff, comprising social workers, to provide a supportive environment for the children.

Executive Assistant Reina Manuel said the center will establish meal plans, house rules, and engaging activities.

Lazatin said he instructed his Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas, to oversee the rescue of street children and families.

“Iyong mga taga Angeles City po na street families will be accorded of necessary assistance para makapag simula ulit," Calaguas said.

"Yung mga bata naman po will undergo counselling and assessment, pati na rin po ang kanilang mga magulang habang temporary na naka-house sa Kanlungan ng Kabataaan,” she added.

Calaguas, who served as Acting Deputy Director General of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during the time of DG Aaron Aquino, was instrumental in the establishment of PDEA’s Sagip Batang Solvent shelter in Quezong City back in 2019.

“Doon nga actually pattern itong Bahay Kanlungan. However, inexpand ni Mayor Lazatin ang services,” Calaguas said.

Present during the blessing of Kanlungan ng Kabataan are Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting; City Councilors Arvin Suller, Alexander Indiongco, Marino Bañola, JC Aguas, and Crisanto Cortez; and department head.