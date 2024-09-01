Angeles City LGU rescues individuals from streets

ANGELES CITY—The city government here recently rescued families and children from the streets.

Members of the Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office and Angeles City Barangay Outreach conducted the operation which helped families, street children and members of the indigenous community.

This is in line with the directive of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., for strict enforcement of the Anti-Mendicancy Law.

Lazatin said he instructed his chief adviser, IC Calaguas, and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel to supervise the reach-out operations.

The rescued individuals

were taken to the CSWDO facility.

The parents of the rescued minors will undergo responsible parenthood counseling.

The Anti-Mendicancy Law of 1978 was designed to control and eventually eradicate widespread street begging in the Philippines.

It states that mendicants (people who use begging as a means of livelihood) can be punished with a fine or imprisonment for up to two years.