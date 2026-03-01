Angeles LGU honors cultural champions

The local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City honored cultural champions during the "Púpul Ning Kalalangan: Katutuan at Tépángan" event held on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The award is the city government's highest recognition for excellence in arts, culture, and heritage, on February 28.

Individuals and organizations, whose works bring pride to Angeles City while preserving Kapampangan traditions and pushing creative boundaries were honored.

Among this year’s awardees were Kuliat Foundation, Inc., recognized for its cultural preservation; designer Mich Viray, lauded for promoting local artistry and heritage-inspired design; culinary advocate Jam Melchor, honored for championing Filipino food and farmers; and Hann Foundation Inc., cited for its support of cultural and community initiatives.

Organized by the Angeles City Tourism Office (ACTO), the awards night is also the culmination of the Arts Month 2026 festivities in the city.

Mayor Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II expressed support to local artists and cultural advocates.