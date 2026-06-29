Angeles LGU rescues 6 minors from street

The local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City has rescued at least six minors following an operation around SM City Clark and Walking Street in Barangay Balibago on Monday, June 29.

The city government said the initiative aims to provide immediate intervention to individuals, especially youth who are using prohibited substances.

During the operation, 24 individuals were encountered, including 21 minors and 3 adults, the city officials said.

The six minors were taken to the Kanlungan ng Kabataan (Youth Shelter) for assessment, intervention, and case management.

The city government said 15 minors managed to escape.

An information and awareness session was also held regarding Presidential Decree No. 1619, which penalizes the use, possession, and unauthorized sale of volatile substances to minors for the purpose of intoxication.

The operation was led by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) in cooperation with the Angeles City Tourist Information and Visitors Engagement (ACTIVE), the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) of the PNP, and the City Mobile Force Company (CMFC).

Mayor Jon Lazatin said the local government continues to promote programs focused on youth protection and maintenance of peace and order.