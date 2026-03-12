Angeles LGU warns public on lost accountable forms

The local government unit (LGU) of Angeles City has issued a public notice regarding the loss of four sets of Accountable Form No. 51 bearing serial numbers 2367511 to 2367514.

The city government said that any transaction involving the said official receipt forms will not be honored and be considered illegal.

Local officials urged the public to remain vigilant against individuals who may attempt to use the missing forms for unauthorized transactions.

The city government also called on the residents to report to the Office of the City Treasurer if the forms are found or discovered in the possession of unauthorized persons.

Accountable Form No. 51 is the standard, pre-numbered Official Receipt (OR) used by the Philippine government, including local government units and barangays, to acknowledge all cash or check collections. It is a vital document printed by the National Printing Office to ensure serialized tracking of public funds.

The forms are used to acknowledge payments for various government transactions, such as collecting fees, taxes, or, in some cases, bid documents

Accountable forms are strictly controlled, and losing them requires a formal public notice (Notice of Loss) to prevent fraudulent use.

An accountable form typically includes the name of the agency, date, payor, and nature of the collection.