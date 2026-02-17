Angeles police recovers missing woman's body

The Angeles City Police Office (ACPO) on Monday recovered the body of Maria Teresa "Tess" Mamac, who had been reported missing since February 12, 2026.

Police said that at around 6PM on February 16, personnel of Police Station 4 and the Angeles City Forensic Unit searched the residential compound of Mamac.

The operation led officers to excavate an area near a septic tank beside a former piggery, where they discovered a body,

later identified by her children.

Authorities earlier launched coordination and follow-up operations to trace the victim's whereabouts.

The remains were turned over to Pangilinan Funeral Services and will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II has directed the ACPO to intensify its search for the family's driver, Manuel Tolentino, who was tagged as person of interest in the case.

Mamac's son, RM stated in his social media post that Tolentino served as the family's driver and aide to the late Balibago village chief Rodelio "Tony" Mamac Sr. for more than 20 years.

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., has offered a P200,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Police said a thorough investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Mamac's death and to identify and apprehend those responsible for the incident.

