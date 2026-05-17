Angeles youth, IPs receive aid under PBBM program

More youth and Indigenous Peoples (IP) in Angeles City are set to benefit from expanded educational assistance and community support programs.

This, after President Ferdinand "BongBong" Marcos Jr. led the rollout of the “Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” Program in Clark Freeport on May 14, 2026.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II and other officials in Angeles City joined the launching of the national government initiative.

The program is aimed at strengthening support for education, livelihood, and social welfare for communities across the country.

The program focuses on providing greater opportunities for students in need of financial assistance to continue their education through scholarship and educational support initiatives.

Also included among the beneficiaries are Aeta communities in Pampanga.

City officials said the initiative reflects the continuing commitment of the government to improve access to education and deliver programs that support marginalized sectors and underserved communities.