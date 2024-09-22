Anti-flooding project in Malolos launched

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The North Manila Bay Nature-based Flood Mitigation Solution around the isle of Pamarawan in the City of Malolos, Bulacan province will start by the end of 2024.

This was revealed during the launching of the project led by Kingdom of the Netherlands Ambassador to the Philippines Marielle Geraedts over the weekend.

The North Manila Bay Nature-based Flood Mitigation Solution was designed by Royal Haskoning DHV. The cost of the detailed engineering design was shouldered by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency.

The City Government of Malolos is allocating P130 million in counterpart funding for the project.

Some P70 million will come from the 2024 city's budget and the rest from the proposed 2025 City Budget.

Mayor Christian Natividad said the project will address the perennial flooding in Pamarawan.

The structure is expected to serve as a protection against storms and strong rains.

The project has three phases -- Green Embankment, Sediment Trapping Units and Enhanced Breakwater Structures.

The Sediment Trapping Units aim to bring back ecological balance by planting mangroves inside bamboo frames

In 15 years, the project is expected to reduce the influx of water into the isle and create a sanctuary of aquatic creatures, will help residents in their livelihood.

Pamarawan will serve as the pilot area for the North Manila Bay Nature-based Flood Mitigation initiated by the Alyansa ng mga Baybaying Bayan ng Bulacan at Pampanga.