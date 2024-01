Arayat folks get medical services from Capitol

CITY OF SANFERNANDO -- Alagang Nanay Preventive Health Program of the Provincial Government of Pampanga visited Arayat town over the weekend and served some 980 patients with free medical services.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda met with patients during the mission manned by medical professionals.

The medical mission also included dental services for the beneficiaries.

The patients received medical check-ups, eye consultations, dental extractions, and take-home medicines.

The program aims to provide quality health care to indigent Kapampangans, according to Vice Governor Lilia Pineda.

“Panabilin na kayu pung Gov kanaku. Inatasan na ku pung Gov na dapat deng gang Kapampangan puntalan kula bang kanita pu ala ng lalala sakit,” she said.

Each patient also received relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and financial assistance from the provincial government.