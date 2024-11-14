Arayat mayor calls for unity

ARAYAT - Mayor Madeth Alejandrino has called for solidarity among her constituents following several killing incidents in the town.

Incumbent Municipal Councilor Federico “Kambal” Hipolito was recently shot dead by two men who were riding a motorcycle.

A few months ago, Barangay Lacquios Chairman Norberto “Mel” Lumbang was also killed inside the barangay hall.

“Wala pong may kagustuhan sa nangyaring ito pero ginagawa po ang lahat ng kapulisan. Ipinagutos din po ni Governor Dennis Pineda na solusyunan at bigyan ng hustisya ang pagkamatay ng ating mga nanunungkulan,” Alejandrino said.

She said the people of the town must stay united in bringing back peace and order in their municipality.

“Magkaisa po tayo at bigyan natin ng lakas ng loob ang isa’t isa na malampasan natin ito. Matagal ng naging tahimik ang ating bayan at papunta na tayo sa pag-unlad,” Alejandrino said.

She also assured Arayat folks that the local government supports the police in bringing justice to the death of Hipolito.