Army establishes IP federation in Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Army's 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion and 71st Infantry Battalion have established the federation of Aeta and Abelling tribes in the province of Tarlac.

The move aims to amplify and unite the voice of indigenous peoples (IPs) in fostering unity, maintaining peace and security, strengthening networks, and promoting sustainable development within their communities.

The federation is composed of six IP groups from the municipalities of Capas, Mayantoc, San Clemente and San Jose and was forged during the first Tarlac Indigenous People’s Organizations Convention held in Camp O’Donnell.

“The convention brought together people’s organizations, national government agencies and private stakeholders to advance opportunities and livelihood for the IP communities,” the Philippine Army said.

During the program, the Department of Social Welfare and Development pledged P300,000 worth of assistance each to the seven people’s organizations under its Sustainable Livelihood Program, while assorted food packs and grocery items were distributed to the participants after the assembly.

A total of 267 members of Solid Indigenous New Adventures Guide, Sitio Tala-San Jose Farmers Association, and Tangan-Tangan Abelling Tribe Organization of San Jose; Tambayan Agriculture Cooperative of Capas; Labney Tribe Organization of Mayantoc; and Indigenous People Center of Agriculture and Resources of Economic Development of San Clemente joined the convention.