Art workshop in Porac nurtures young talents

A total of 30 children, including Aeta youth, joined the “Nature’s Color Carnival: An Art Workshop for Kids” on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at AKU Gastropub in Babo Sacan, Porac.

The workshop celebrated creativity, sustainability, and childhood imagination through art inspired by nature’s colors. It was organized through a public-private partnership involving Vision Doers Art Collective, fashion brand Pidayit by designer Philip Torres, and the municipal government of Porac through its Tourism Office.

Vision Doers Art Collective, was established by artists, Jascha Tolentino, Chelssie Pan and Christophe Pan.

The group said the initiative is open to aspiring artists from various communities in Pampanga.

Participants in the workshop came not only from Porac but also from other municipalities including Mexico town, Mabalacat City, and Angeles City.

Artists Chelssie Pan, Christophe Pan, Arnel David Garcia, Amewin Samia; and Torres, joined the activity to guide the children in creating their artworks along with fashion designer Torres.

Porac Acting Mayor Trisha Angelie “Jen” Capil also attended the event to show the local government’s support for programs that nurture creativity among the youth.

“We are supporting this kind of activity because we want to develop the youth as well,” Capil said.

Porac Tourism Officer Gem Marimla said the workshop also aimed to promote inclusivity by inviting Aeta youth who have shown potential in the arts.

“We included young indigenous people who have shown potential in the arts and to provide them with activities that are inclusive and also to empower local creatives,” Marimla said.

During the workshop, the children painted on canvases that will later be incorporated into Pidayit-designed fashion products.

The finished items will be returned to the young artists as a way of recognizing their work.

Torres said the collaboration helps preserve and highlight the identity of the children’s art.

“To collaborate with Pidayit is to give more identity to their art,” he said, noting that the brand is known for its distinctive, one-of-a-kind fashion pieces.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Anne Chung thanked the organizers for initiating programs that allow children to explore and develop their talents.

“We are grateful that there are groups that start activities like this for our kids so they can further hone their creativity and interest in art,” Chung said. (Via Tristan Jingco)