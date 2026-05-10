ASEAN steps up fight vs. cybercrime, online scams

MANILA – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is strengthening cooperation to combat cybercrime and online scams amid rising digital threats affecting the region.

In a statement issued by the ASEAN chair on Saturday, the regional bloc welcomed ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing cross-border cooperation, building cybersecurity capacity, and improving protection and assistance for victims and survivors of online scams.

ASEAN leaders stressed the importance of a comprehensive and multi-sectoral approach to addressing cybercrime, including trafficking in persons.

They highlighted the implementation of the ASEAN Multi-Sectoral Work Plan Against Trafficking in Persons 2023-2028, along with its Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Learning (MERL) Framework.

They also welcomed the endorsement of the ASEAN Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy 2026-2030, alongside continued capacity-building efforts led by the ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre (AJCCBC) and the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE).

The member-states noted progress in implementing the ASEAN Declaration on Combatting Cybercrime and Online Scams, as well as the operationalization of the ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), launched October 2024 in Singapore.

The regional CERT is intended to strengthen cybersecurity response through faster information sharing and exchange of best practices among member-states.

“This initiative is a significant step towards raising the regional cybersecurity posture through timely information sharing and the exchange of best practices among AMS,” the ASEAN chair said.

The bloc cited the development of the ASEAN Guide on Anti-Scam Policies and Best Practices, which provides practical guidance for governments, telecommunications regulators, and industry stakeholders in ASEAN to enhance anti-scam measures, improve coordination, and strengthen public resilience against online fraud.

ASEAN acknowledged the importance of its Norms Implementation Checklist in supporting voluntary, non-binding norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, aligned with national priorities, and international law.

The group also welcomed enhanced ASEAN Guidelines for Strengthening Resilience and Repair of Submarine Cables aimed at improving regional cooperation and harmonization and protection of critical digital infrastructure.

Looking ahead, ASEAN expressed support for the development of the Asean Socio-Cultural Community Development Outlook Volume 2.0 (ADO Vol. 2), which will assess the impact of digitalization on society.

“We noted that the ADO Vol. 2 is expected to provide ASEAN member states and relevant stakeholders with a comprehensive assessment of the key human security risks associated with digitalization in the region, including the digital divide, cybercrime, misinformation and disinformation, and the specific threat of online scams and scam farms, leading to actionable policy recommendations and strategies for prevention, protection, and regional collaboration,” the ASEAN chair said.

The regional leaders also emphasized the importance of advancing data-driven and evidence-based policymaking, decision-making, and program planning, noting the evolving needs of the ASEAN Community.

They lauded the continued use of the ASCC Database for Monitoring and Evaluation (ADME) System as a vital platform for guiding ASCC initiatives.

They looked forward to the launch of ADME System 2.0, which will feature improved features and enhanced capabilities for systematic collection and use of sex-disaggregated data to strengthen the implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and communication of the ASCC Strategic Plan. (PNA)