ASEAN Tourism Delegates Explore Pampanga

Delegates from the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 visited Pampanga on Saturday, January 31, as part of a post-forum tour following the regional meeting in Cebu.

Arriving via Clark International Airport, the delegates were welcomed with a hands-on culinary experience at Chef Cherry Tan’s Apag Marangle at Guagua, preparing Kapampangan specialties such as “sisig” and “buro,” a traditional fermented rice and shrimp dish.

The group then proceeded to Museo de Angeles in Angeles City, where they were welcomed by Deputy Tourism Officer John Montances and museum guide Lucio Sison.

Sison led a cultural tour, sharing the history of Angeles City and Kapampangan traditions, including the origins of the city’s name and local customs such as “Lubenas.”

Delegates also tried preparing “tsokolateng batirol,” a traditional filipino hot chocolate drink, and sampled a vegetarian version of “paradadas,” a dish made from pandesal bread topped with sweet potato, garlic, onion, tomato, and pepper, then dipped in beaten egg.

The visit concluded with Sison creating personalized calligraphy in Kulitan, the Kapampangan script, as souvenirs for the delegates.

The ATF 2026, held in Cebu from January 28 to 30 brought together senior officials, ASEAN tourism representatives, TRAVEX exhibitors, international buyers and media.

Under the theme “Navigating Our Tourism Future, Together,” the forum focused on strengthening cooperation and building a more resilient tourism industry in the region.

The Department of Tourism, led by Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, welcomed delegates under the country’s tourism brand, “Love the Philippines.” (Tristan Jingco)