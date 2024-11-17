Augustinian procession moved to November 23

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Confradia ning Cintas, a group of Kapampangan religious enthusiasts, have moved the scheduled Grand Augustinian procession from August 17 to August 23.

The group said the rescheduling of the event was made due to Super Typhoon Pepito.

The Confradia Ning Cintas said it will host the grand procession of the images of the Augustinian Order at the Santa Rita De Cascia Parish church at 6:30PM on said new date.

Members of the confraternity from different parts of Pampanga are expected to bring their religious images at the event.

The gathering is expected to bring together religious icons and hundreds of devotees.

Confradia Ning Cintas, based in Santa Rita town, said the event is in honor of the Augustinian Order, which helped shape the history of Pampanga.

The group said it aims to highlight the saints under the Augustinian tradition for the purpose of veneration and as role models for Catholics.

The Confradia ning Cintas is inspired by a similar religious confraternity during the Spanish era that promoted the novena to the Blessed Virgin Mary under the Augustinian title of Our Lady of Consolation.